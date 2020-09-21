Borno Gov. inaugurates committee on unpaid gratuity, pension allowance

In a bid to address pains of pensioners that retired over the years in Borno State, the Governor, Babagana Zulum, has inaugurated a 14-man committee to verify and determine the actual number of genuine pensioners in each local government areas as well as specific amount of money each pensioner was entitled to receive.

The committee, according to the Zulum, would also assist the government to identify the various challenges associated with local government pension payment system and proper solutions to the identified issues.

He said that the committee led by a seasoned technocrat, Ibrahim Lawalam, would examine current payment method of local government pensioners and determine its vulnerability to abuse as well as effectiveness in meeting extant procedural and administrative requirements.

At inauguration ceremony held at the government house in Maiduguri on Monday, the governor announced that the committee would proper solutions to clear backlogs of gratuities from 2012 to date.

He noted that the Lawalam-led committee would identify the generic problems currently being encountered by local government pensioners in the payment system and how to resolve and forestall these problems.

According to him, to pay gratuities of pensioners that were hitherto entitled and cleared for payment on sustainable basis without further delay, while the verification exercise is on-going.

After ascertaining numbers and figures, the committee, the governor noted, was to effect payment of gratuities of cleared pensioners cleared without further but through a phase by phase model.

While lamenting decline in productivity of the workforce, Zulum said that local government system had over the years been ineffective in discharging its statutory obligation.

The Governor assured of his administration’s commitment to reverse the unhealthy development by making the local government system work again, just as he recalled measures already introduced by his administration which include setting up of verification and Biometric data-capture committees.