Borno Gov. frees 66 inmates during Democracy Day celebration

To commemorate the 2025 Democracy Day celebration, Borno State Governor Babagana Zulum has approved the release and conditional pardon of 66 inmates from the Maiduguri Maximum Security Custodial Centre.

The governor also announced adjustments to the sentences of several other inmates, including the commutation of some death sentences to life imprisonment and the reduction of prison terms for others.

Governor Zulum made the announcement on Thursday during a visit to the facility. The action follows the recommendation of the state’s Advisory Committee on the Prerogative of Mercy.

“Acting under Section 212 of the amended 1999 Constitution and based on the committee’s counsel, I have authorized these pardons and sentence reductions,” Zulum stated.

Beyond the releases, the governor revealed plans to enhance the rehabilitation process at the centre by upgrading its vocational training unit.

The aim is to equip inmates with education and practical skills in areas such as literacy, numeracy, and digital technology, preparing them for reintegration into society.

“I’ve instructed the Commissioner for Education, Science, Technology, and Innovation to collaborate with prison authorities to enhance the vocational centre and introduce intensive skills programmes,” he said.

In a further show of support, the governor provided 300 bags of rice, 50 jerrycans of cooking oil, and five cows to support the inmate’s welfare.

Additionally, all 1,280 inmates at the facility were granted ₦20,000 each, with the funds to be managed responsibly by prison authorities for individual use when needed.

“This money will be held and administered in line with correctional guidelines but will be available for each inmate’s personal needs,” Zulum clarified.

He urged the inmates to demonstrate good conduct and avoid behaviours that could jeopardize peace and security in the state.

In response, Borno State Controller of Corrections, Ahmed Bawa, expressed gratitude for the governor’s continued support, describing it as unprecedented.

He noted that in May, Zulum had also donated 100 bags of rice, 20 cartons of cooking oil, and 10 bulls to the facility.

“This consistent level of generosity from a serving governor is a first for us. We are sincerely grateful,” Bawa said.

An inmates’ representative, Daniel Simon, also expressed appreciation on behalf of his fellow prisoners, stating that the governor’s actions had restored hope among those serving time.