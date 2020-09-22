Borno Gov. donates house, N20m to slain army officer’s widow

The Borno State Governor, Prof. Babagana Zulum has announced a donation of befitting house and 20 million Naira to the widow and orphans left behind by late Col. Dahiru Chiroma Bako who died from wounds sustained while battling Boko haram.

Bako, who was the commander of 25 Task Force Brigade of Operation Lafiya Dole, was in charge of Damboa and the surrounding axis in southern Borno, after he was ambushed by insurgents at the Sabo-Gari, Daboa on Sunday morning, leaving him wounded which later led to his deathat the military hospital in Maiduguri on Monday.

while paying tribute to the late commander on Tuesday, the state governor, Zulum, announced house and a cash donation to the family of the deceased, disclosed that the state government was realiably informed the decease was not able to build his own house, promised that his government would take up the responsibility in building a befiting house for the family left behind.

He explained that Bako’s demise is not just a great loss to the Nigerian military alone but to Borno and the country at large, stressing that the fight against terrorists under Bako’s watch in Damboa was defeated as his always committed to discharging his duties.

“He has been one of the greatest in trying to stabilize not only Borno but even the neighboring Yobe State. We will continue to remember his contributions forever, may almighty Allah reward him, and forgive him.”

“To his family, may Allah give them the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss. To all the soldiers and officers of the Nigerian Military that lost their lives, may Almighty Allah reward and forgive them. The injured ones we pray for their quick recovery.”

“For the welfare of his family, Borno State Government will release the sum of 20 million as support for them. A cheque to the effect will be ready later today or tomorrow morning” Zulum said.

Zulum described the Commander as one who inspired his troops and led them in the frontline with exceptional courage which was clearly out of pure patriotism, said the death of Bako and heroes like him shall not be in vain.