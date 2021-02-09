Borno Gov. denies involvement, aides in accident reports

The Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum, has refuted reports that he alongside his aides were involved in an accident on their way back from Mafa, the governor’s hometown.

He clarified that contrary to reports on social media and some traditional media organizations, he was not involved in any accident nor any member of his motorcade.

Zulum regretted that though a prominent Borno indigene, alongside two others, died in a car accident along Maiduguri-Mafa road, his convoy was not moving with a car conveying the trio who lost their lives in the unfortunate incident.

The governor, through a statement by his spokesman, Isa Gusau, said that the clarification had become imperative in response to “a completely inaccurate news flash published online by an international broadcast news media, which erroneously reported that Zulum’s convoy was today, involved in an accident.”

He urged Nigerians, particularly Borno state residents to go about their business and pray for the reposed of those who lost their lives, adding that the viral news report was inaccurate.

“While acknowledging with so much grief, empathy for the bereaved families, honour and the highest respect for the memory of the Mai Kanuribe of Lagos, Alhaji Mustapha Muhammad, who alongside two others, died in a car accident along Maiduguri-Mafa road on Tuesday in Borno State, we hereby clarify that the convoy of Governor Babagana Umara Zulum was not in any way involved in the accident referred to. The news report was completely inaccurate.

The Mai had no doubt traveled to Mafa and the trip was in solidarity with Governor Zulum’s administration and the APC.

“However, the Mai left Mafa on his way back to Maiduguri, while the Governor was still in Mafa. The governor alongside Senator Kashim Shettima and some leaders, came across the accident on the way back from Mafa and as expected, the governor and those accompanying him, followed bodies of the Mai, and others, to their families in Maiduguri, empathized with bereaved families and took part in funerals.

“This clarification does not in any way aim to disown the late Mai, but to put the record as it is. Governor Zulum deeply recognizes the fact that the late Mai Kanuribe, a leader with an open passion for the progress of Borno and its people, undertook his last journey to Mafa, in honour of the Zulum administration and the APC.

“The governor very deeply shares the grief of Mai’s bereaved family and families of those who died with him. Zulum mourns with them. The Governor prays that Allah forgives the shortcomings of the Mai, and those who died with him, and admits all of them into Aljanna Firdaus,” the statement said.