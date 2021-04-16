Borno Gov. confirms Boko Haram kill 18 villagers during Damasak attack

Borno State Governor, Prof. Babagana Zulum, has confirmed that no fewer than eighteen villagers were killed with twenty-one others sustaining varying degrees of injuries when Boko Haram terrorists attacked Damasak, a town in Mobbar Local Government Area of the state.

Aside from the casualties, the governor said property worth millions of nairas were destroyed after the town was attacked on Tuesday by Boko Haram insurgents who wrecked havoc in different parts of the town.

Zulum confirmed the incidents when he travelled to the town for on the spot assessment alongside lawmaker representing Borno north, Senator Abubakar Kyari, representing Borno north, who hails from Damasak, member of house of representatives, representing Mobbar, Guzamala, and Abadam, Bukar Kareto, and some officials.

He noted that villagers from the area confirmed to him that 18 people had died, while 21 person were injured, and that he personally saw several property destroyed by the insurgents.

“The UN humanitarian hub, private residential houses, a police station, palace of the district head, a primary healthcare centre, and a GSM village were among property destroyed,” the governor said.

According to him, the insurgents attacked the town with three gun-trucks and the Tuesday’s attack on Damasak was the sixth in two weeks, by the Boko Haram and ISWP groups.

He, however, assured the residents of robust measures being put in place to avert future attacks on Damasak town by the insurgents.

Furthermore, the governor directed the strengthening of agricultural activities in Damasak, and he assessed a rice farm which his administration facilitated, to enhance food security.

Zulum later held operational meeting with soldiers and other security forces after which he presented 12 security vehicles which include an armoured personnel carrier (APC), 11 patrol vehicles, to strengthen armed forces and volunteers made up of trained youths in the civilian JTF, hunters and vigilantes, helping in the fight against insurgents.

During his stay in Damasak, Zulum had interactions with soldiers and others forces involved in counter insurgency operations. The governor interacted with residents, empathized with them and assessed destructions caused by insurgents.