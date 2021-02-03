Borno Gov. commissions five health centers, other projects

The Borno State Governor, Prof. Babagana Zulum, has commissioned five healthcare centers, Njimtilo, 777 housing estate, and Abujan Talakawa in Maiduguri metropolis and an overhauled infectious disease hospital along Kirikasamma road.

Aside from the commissioning, the governor also flagged off the complete overhaul of the dilapidated Maiduguri-Bama highway and another health center.

Zulum on Wednesday also commissioned a township road at Abuja-Sheraton community before laying the foundation block for the construction of another 50-bed health center in Wulari area of Maiduguri.

Speaking during the commissioning, Zulum said his administration would ensure that Borno’s 312 wards are provided with a primary healthcare center in compliance with World Health Organization (WHO) standards.

He added that the recent employment of hundreds of healthcare personnel by his administration was aimed at ensuring healthcare centers across the state remain functional.

The governor said that all the numerous healthcare centers built in the central, southern, and northern parts of the State, would be equipped with competent staff.

On Maiduguri-Bama road, Zulum said that the state was in talks with the Chairman of Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote, to support in extending the road from Bama to Banki by the time the project reaches Bama from Maiduguri. He noted that connecting Banki would enhance trans-border trade and increase access to livelihood.