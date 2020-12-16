Borno Gov., Chadian President begin discussion on refugees repatriation

The Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum has met with the republic of Chad President, Idriss Debby, as part of efforts aimed at facilitating seamless repatriation and resettlement of Borno citizens taking refuge in the country.

Parts of discussion at the meeting on Wednesday, it was gathered, was centered on repatriation of thousands of Nigerian refugees, majorly from Borno, who in batches, fled killings by Boko Haram since 2014.

The meeting, which held at the presidential palace in N’Djamena, was also attended by the Chadian ambassador to Nigeria, Abakar Chahaimi.

Speaking at the meeting, Zulum while lauding efforts of the Chadian President on issues bordering on the welfare of the refugees noted that his citizens’ situation showed that Chad remains Nigeria’s dependable ally.

According to him, the situation we saw showed that our countrymen are safe in Chad because they are in good hands and the host President has been doing a fantastic job which only God can reward.

“I am here in Chad to see our people currently taking refuge at The Darsalam camp in Baga Sola. We met them yesterday. Our people are doing very well, the government of Chad is taking care of them. So I am here to express appreciation to the President for his generosity towards our people here in Chad. We have also discussed how we can voluntarily repatriate our people back to Nigeria.

“Basically, we are here for three things: meet our people, thank the government of Chad, and intensify collaborative efforts to repatriate those who are willing to be safely resettled in different parts of Borno” Zulum said while briefing journalists after the meeting.

Before today’s meeting with the President, Zulum crossed over Lake Chad on Tuesday to the refugee camp in Baga Sola, where he interacted with citizens and supervised the distribution of N50 million to 5,000 families as part of social protection.

The majority of the families hail from different parts of Kukawa local government in which the commercial town of Baga is located.