Borno Gov. casts blame on military after 30 travellers abduction

The Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum, has blamed the Nigerian military over its alleged failure to secure the Maiduguri-Damaturu highway, saying lapses in their formations led to the last Friday’s abduction of over 30 travelers.

This is coming as he also expressed disappointment over what he described as routine attacks on travelers and villagers by Boko Haram and other terrorists group.

Speaking on Monday when he visited Jakana, one of the major towns along the Maiduguri-Damaturu highway, Zulum said it was disappointing that the majority of the attacks within the last two years, took place between Auno and Jakana, a distance of about 20 kilometers.

Briefing newsmen, the governor also berated the state-owned Rapid Response Squad which combines police officers, vigilantes, and local hunters, for lack of visibility along the Maiduguri-Damaturu road.

The lack of visibility, he said, was making it possible for Boko Haram to keep running their show on the same axis and on multiple occasions without hindrances.

He recalled that this year alone, the insurgents carried out many attacks along Maiduguri-Damaturu-Kano road, including the one in February, in which over 30 persons including a nursing mother and an infant were burnt to death as travelers.

“I have had occasions to defend the Nigerian military in order to boost the morale of commanders and their troops at the front lines because I know the true picture of things, however, I am really disappointed that despite all support from both the federal government and from us in Borno state, our military is failing to secure an area of 20 kilometers, which is the distance between Auno and Jakana.

“And incidentally, the majority of Boko Haram’s attacks along this Maiduguri-Damaturu-Kano road, keeps happening between Auno and Jakana. So, if the military cannot secure 20 kilometers, how can they keep us with the hope they will defeat the Boko Haram?” Zulum said.

Continuing, he added “with all of you (journalists) we drove from Maiduguri to here, Jakana. We did not see soldiers on the road, we did not see even our own rapid response squad on this road, and they were trained, employed, kitted and paid to protect all Nigerians within their areas of operation, and these Nigerians include travelers plying this busy and important road.”

Zulum, however, assured residents along the road that he was going to immediately hold a security meeting and hopefully come up with more measures to secure the highway.

The governor urged citizens to continually support the military by sharing information that would generate credible intelligence on the activities of insurgents.