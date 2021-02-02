Borno Gov. begins health sector reformation, sacks Commissioner

The Borno State Governor, Professor Babagana Zulum, has terminated the appointment of the state’s Commissioner of Health, Dr Salihu Kwayabura.

He explained that the move was in line with his administration’s commitment toward repositioning the health sector and ensure necessary reforms were put in place for residents’ benefit.

Zulum, through a statement on Tuesday by his Special Adviser on Public Relations and Strategy, Isa Gusau, noted that the commissioner exit would also allow necessary measures to reposition the ministry.

He hinted that while Kwayabura had been relieved of his duties, his Chief of Staff, Professor Isa Marte, would take the mantle of leadership and oversee the ministry’s affairs.

“Governor Zulum expresses gratitude to Dr Salihu Kwayabura for his immense contributions to the development of Borno’s public health sector in nearly two years of the current administration, and the years he had served under the previous administration.

“Zulum has directed his chief of staff, Professor Isa Hussani Marte, who is a professor of pharmacology, a fellow of the Nigerian Academy of Science with a specialty in cancer research, to oversee the state’s ministry of health pending the appointment of a substantive commissioner,” the statement said.

Before the termination of his appointment, Kwayabura was also the Secretary of the high-powered committee on COVID-19, which is chaired by the Deputy Governor.