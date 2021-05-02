Borno Gov. begins 21days vacation

Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum, has proceeded on twenty-one day vacation without duty-bound after transferring power to his Deputy, Umar Kadafur, to act on his behalf throughout his absence from work.

The governor’s power transfer followed the State House of Assembly’s approval for Kadafur, to serve as acting governor, from April 29 to May 19, 2021, upon Zulum’s request.

As stated, the approval was conveyed by the Assembly’s speaker, Abdulkarim Lawan, in a letter dated April 26, 2021. Zulum had on April 23, 2021, written to the Borno Assembly, seeking the lawmakers approval, to proceed on 21 days vacation.

It would be recalled that Zulum also requested that in compliance with provisions of section 190 (1) of the constitution, which made him notify the House, the Assembly should approve the deputy governor to serve as acting governor throughout the 21 days, in order to constitutionally give him the full powers to handle Borno state’s affairs without resort to the governor during his vacation.

Through a statement yesterday by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Isa Gusau, the governor informed Borno residents of his plans, and enjoined them to be law abiding in their days-to-days activities.

“Governor Zulum has directed all Government officials and institutions to fully comply with his transmission of power,” the spokesman said in a statement.

