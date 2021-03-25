Borno Gov. backs 2023 presidency zoning to southern Nigeria

Ahead of 2023 general elections, the Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum, has canvassed support for Southern Nigeria, saying it was important that presidential candidates emerge from the zone.

He added that zoning the presidency to the region was the right move for All Progressives Congress Party (APC) in line with the spirit of fairness and justice in which the party stands for.

Zulum noted that the APC would be making a strong statement by ensuring power shift to southern Nigeria in the next administration, adding that such move would strengthen Nigerians trust in the power.

Zulum stated this on Thursday while delivering a lecture on security and economic growth at a book launch by former Director-General of NIMASA, Dakuku Peterside, with the title ”Strategic Turnaround”.

According to him, it is important for APC to keep to previous agreements made to shift power to the southern part of the country in the next administration.

Furthermore, Zulum attributed rising insecurities being experienced across the country to poor handling of the Boko Haram insurgency in the early years such that allowed it to fester on.

The governor, who frowned at the current reality, noted that the unbothered stance of Nigeria on the neighbouring poor countries further ignited the banditry fire in the country.

“If Nigeria had emulated some European countries and empowered their poorer neighbours the situation would have been mitigated,” he said.