Borno Gov. assures standards enforcement on infrastructural projects

The Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum, has reiterated his administration’s commitment to compliance to all engineering standards during execution of infrastructural projects across the state, saying the move would ensure quality projects delivery in Borno.

He added that monitoring compliance to all safety standards would ensure protection from avoidable loss of lives and property, adding that more would be done in eliminating workers falling victim of hazardous circumstances.

The governor assured that his administration would stop at nothing in achieving standards in all its projects across the nooks and crannies, a move he claimed, would spurred development and improve local economy.

Speaking on Friday when he was conferred Fellow of the Nigerian Institution of Agricultural Engineers (NIAE) in the 2021 prestigious Fellowship Awards, Zulum noted that he was committed to improving the lots of his people through empowerment and developmental projects.

While appreciating the institution for finding him worthy to be conferred with Fellowship award, the governor expressed his determination to uplift the standard of the Engineering profession.

Zulum said that investiture of the highest NIAE’s award would further give him courage and determination to redouble efforts towards uplifting the lives of Borno people.

The governor reaffirmed his commitment to public service delivery, part of which is to continually ensure that all public projects in Borno State meet the highest engineering standards.

Zulum, a Professor of Irrigation Engineering, has since 2018 been a Fellow of the Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE). He holds a Barchelor’s and Masters Degrees in Agricultural Engineering with PhD in Soil and Water Engineering.

The NIAE held its inauguration of National Executive Committee and Fellowship conferment at the Nigerian Society of Engineers Headquarters in Central Area, on Friday in Abuja, with Zulum in attendance.

Four others: Engr. Dr. GA Badamus, Engr. Dr. Taiwo I. Oyedemi, Engr. Professor Babagana Mohammed and Engr. Dr Jones Akinbolade also received the Agricultural Engineers’ Fellowship award.

President of the Nigerian Society of Engineers, Dr. Babagana Mohammed, who presided over the investiture, commended Zulum on pursuit of excellence in the engineering profession.

Guest speaker at the event, Engr. Professor Mohammed Haruna spoke on “Pathway to Economic Transformation in Nigeria, NASENI’s perspective”.

