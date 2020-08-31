Borno Gov. assures 200 housing units, healthcare centers completion for IDPs

The Borno State Government has assured Internal Displaced Persons (IDPs) across the state that the ongoing constructions of 200 low-cost houses, health centers, and primary schools would be completed in due course as part of its commitment to resettle the IDPs.

It explained that the ongoing constructions were part of government plans to resettle and reintegrate IDPs to their towns and villages across the state and ensure normalcy was returned.

The State Governor, Babagana Zulum, said that completion of the houses would enable no fewer than 400 residents to return home and have a place of their own.

Speaking when he visited Gwoza area of the state yesterday to inspect the ongoing projects, Zulum said his administration was working assiduously to end the menace of terrorism across the state.

“We will liaise with the Nigerian military to ensure safe return of our people. With the ongoing efforts to complete 200 houses, the initial batch of not less than 400 people will eventually be able return. We will fast track the completion of the Primary health center as well as the primary school,” Zulum said.

Furthermore, the governor enjoined residents to support the government and security personnel efforts in ending terrorism.

“My visit here is also to have an interface with the Nigerian military to see how we can support them. Security is a responsibility of all of us, we cannot leave the military alone, the civilians should also play their part,” he added.