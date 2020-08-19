Borno Gov., approves construction of 100 shops, road

As part of its commitment to deliver on infrastructures across the state, Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum, has approved the construction of 1.3 km road network for Ngamdu and Benisheik in Kaga Local Government Area of the state.

Also approved for construction were one hundred units of shops in augmenting the ongoing construction of 500 housing estate in Ngamdu, 1.75 km road network in Benisheikh, and another 500 housing estate in Auno located in Konduga area of the state.

The Governor said that the shops would be shared evenly among both towns and that being headquarters of the council and more populated, Benisheikh would get the 1.3-kilometer road network.

While assuring that the state’s ministry of reconstruction, rehabilitation, and resettlement would soon commence the shops’ construction, Zulum directed reconnection of Ngamdu town with the national grid for power supply.

Before the new projects, Zulum inspected the ongoing construction of 500 housing estate in Ngamdu, 1.75 km road network in Benisheikh, and another 500 housing estate in Auno located in Konduga.

The Governor explained that the housing projects were being fast-tracked so that persons displaced by insurgent violence could quickly be allocated permanent homes.

“The government intends to construct 4,000 houses in 2020, Zulum noted, to resettle more displaced persons,” he said.

Alongside issues of IDP resettlement, Zulum also announced that his administration would embark on urban renewal projects targeting Kaga, Damboa, Monguno, Ngala, Dikwa local government areas.