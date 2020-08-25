Borno Gov. appeals for residents support against Boko Haram, bandits

In a bid to end activities of insurgents and bandits in Borno State, the governor, Babagana Zulum, has appealed that residents support the military and other agencies strieving to ensure peace and harmony returns to the state.

Zulum said that the fight against Boko Haram and bandits could only be won when residents furnish the military and Community Joint Task Force (CJTF) with informations on bandits and boko haram members in their community.

He made the appeal on Tuesday while addressing residents of Magumeri Local Government after accessing extent of damage caused by Boko Haram on the newly rehabilitated General Hospital in Magumeri which was set ablaze.

The governor charged residents to report any suspicious person or movement to the security agencies to enable them rid the town of bandits and others.

“It very important citizens support the Nigerian Military with intellegnce reports to be able to track down the insurgents and their sympathisers. Local intelligence is very important, apart from strengthening the CJTF, as a government we will encourage our people to provide necessary information to the military and other security forces”.

After a tour on the hospital, Zulum directed the ministry of reconstruction, rehabilitation and resettlement to liase with ministry of health and immediately rehabilitate the hospital and restore all the destroyed facilities.

“We shall not be deterred in our efforts of reconstruction, rehabilitation and resettlement, Commissioner of RRR you have to ensure immediate re-renovation of this hospital. Insha Allah, this administration shall not be deterred in building back all the infrastructures that were destroyed.” Zulum said.

“Affordable and quality health care delivery especially to the poor and vulnerable is one of the cardinal objectives of this administration. As soon as the ministry of RRR completed the renovation, we shall put back all the facilities that was destroyed. We will ensure that adequate personnel were also recruited into this hospital.”