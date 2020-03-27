Report on Interest

Boris Johnson tests positive for coronavirus, begins self isolation

Prime Minister of the United Kingdom , Boris Johnson revealed that he has placed himself on self isolation following a positive test result for the deadly global pandemic, coronavirus.

Johnson explained that he had developed symptoms of the infection day before, and that he was presently on self isolation  to avoid further spread of the contagious disease.

The PM, who confirmed that he was positive for coronavirus through a tweet on his official handle on Friday, added that he would however continue to lead the government adequately, and that his adminsitration was still on course to fight the viral outbreak in the country

 

 

