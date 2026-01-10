Boniface out of the season over knee injury

Nigerian striker, Victor Boniface, has been sidelined with injury and ruled out till the end of season over a persistent knee injury.

Boniface’s injury was confirmed by Bundesliga club, Werder Bremen, following a conduced surgery on the player, disclosing that the player’s loan move from parent club, Bayern Leverkusen will be cut short.

Bremen held that following Boniface’s visit with a specialist in Austria, his condition needs another surgery and needs to be monitored for several months, which will keep him out of action for the rest of the season.

The striker missed the final two fixtures of 2025 with the issue preventing him from training and also ruling him out of Nigeria’s squad for the Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

The 25-year-old has played 11 times for Bremen this season after joining on loan from Bayer Leverkusen but failed to register a goal.

Boniface has scored 22 goals over 42 Bundesliga appearances for the Leverkusen including 14 in their 2023/24 title-winning season.