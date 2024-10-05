Bomb explosions rock Rivers Council, APC Secretariats

The local government election in Rivers State has been married by two bomb explosions that rocked the city of Port Harcourt, the state capital.

As gathered, the first explosion was reported at the APC Secretariat on Aba Road while the second occurred at the Obio/Akpor local government secretariat, causing panic among residents in the state.

Confirming the explosions, the Rivers police command spokesperson, Grace Iringe-Koko, in a statement made available to newsmen, disclosed that both explosions occurred at 30 minutes interval.

According to the statement, “The Rivers State Police Command has been alerted to two explosions that rocked the city of Port Harcourt today, Saturday, October 5, 2024.

The first explosion was reported at the APC Secretariat on Aba Road at approximately 3:00 AM. A security guard reported hearing a loud bang and, upon investigation, observed three black Toyota Hilux vans speeding away from the scene.

The explosion caused significant damage, destroying the gate and shattering the windows of the building. Additionally, the security building was set ablaze.

The second explosion occurred at the Obio/Akpor Council secretariat around 3:30 AM. Eyewitnesses reported seeing a black Toyota Hilux van and a white Toyota Sienna minivan drive past the secretariat.

The occupants of these vehicles allegedly threw an object, suspected to be a stick of dynamite, which shattered the roof and caused damage to the generator house of the complex.

In response to these incidents, the Explosive Ordinance Disposal (EOD) and Anti-Bomb Squad have been mobilized to both locations. An improvised explosive device (IED) was recovered at the APC secretariat, and the team has identified the use of incendiary materials in the arson of the security building.

The Anti-Bomb Squad has collected samples from both scenes for forensic analysis, and investigations are ongoing to apprehend the perpetrators of these heinous acts. We urge the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities to the authorities.

We assure the residents of Port Harcourt that every possible measure is being taken to enhance security and ensure the safety of our community”.