Bomb explosion rocks market, hospital in Borno

An unspecified number of people are feared dead and several others injured after suspected bomb explosions rocked parts of Maiduguri, the Borno State capital, on Monday, triggering panic among residents and prompting an immediate security response.

The blasts were reported at multiple locations within the metropolis, including the entrance gate of the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital, the busy Monday Market Roundabout, and parts of the Elkanemi area.

Initial reports indicated that several explosions occurred almost simultaneously, creating confusion as traders, commuters and nearby residents rushed to flee the affected areas.

Witnesses said the blasts disrupted normal activities and caused temporary chaos across surrounding neighbourhoods as people scrambled for safety.

Confirming the development, the Borno State Police Command spokesperson, Nahum Daso, said security agencies quickly responded after receiving distress calls from residents.

“Our operatives received reports of suspected explosions and immediately deployed response teams to the affected locations,” Daso said.

He added that personnel from the Explosive Ordnance Disposal unit had been mobilised to the scenes to conduct technical assessments and secure the areas.

According to him, security operatives are also working to determine the exact cause of the explosions while ensuring the safety of residents.

“At this stage, our priority is to stabilise the area, protect civilians and establish the circumstances surrounding the explosions,” he said.

The police spokesperson urged residents to remain calm and avoid the affected areas while investigations continue.

“People should remain vigilant and promptly report any suspicious movement or objects to security agencies,” Daso added.