Bolanle died with 4months twins pregnancy- husband

The policeman that killed a female legal practitioner, Bolanle Raheem, may have committed multiple murder after husband to the deceased, Gbenga, revealed that his wife was four months pregnant with twins when she was shot by the law enforcement officer in Lagos State.

Gbenga disclosed that he and the deceased wife had plans for their unborn twins which they have started but ended after the policeman attached to Ajiwe station shot his wife and all efforts to rescue her proved abortive.

He revealed this on Tuesday when the State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu and her late wife’s former colleagues under the umbrella, Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Ikeja Branch, led by Vice Chairman, Amadigwe-Dike, paid a condolence visit to their home in the state.

The deceased lawyer’s husband further narrated how the policemen were unprofessional in their conduct before and after they shot his wife under the Ajah bridge in Eti-Osa Local Government.

Gbenga’s narration was disclosed through a statement released by Secretary, NBA, Ikeja, Issa Adedokun, and made available to newsmen in the state.

According to the statement, during the visit, Mr. Gbenga Raheem, husband of the deceased narrated how his darling wife was shot by a police officer from Ajiwe police station, Ajah on their way back from a family Christmas outing. The most unpleasant part of the story is that our late colleague was four month pregnant with a set of twins.

“The committee also paid a visit to the Ajiwe police station on a fact finding mission and confirmed that the police officer in question has since been arrested and detained for further investigation.

Earlier, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, who was represented by the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice in the state, Moyo Onigbanjo, said that the suspect would be charged to court soon, so as to ensure that the family get justice for the deceased lawyer.

Sanwo-Olu, in a statement released by the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso, promised to ensure speedy prosecution of the suspect.

He said: “We have the permission of Mr Governor to tell you that justice will be done in this matter. The matter will be charged to court as soon as the police send us the case file. I will be leading the prosecution to show the seriousness the government attaches to this matter”.

Raheem was shot dead on Christmas Day by a trigger-happy Assistant Superintendent of Police, Drambi Vandi, who was attached to Ajiwe Police Station in Ajah.

The cop and his team were said to have tried to stop Raheem and her family members as they drove back home from a Christmas Day church service.

Raheem was shot when the car she was in tried to make a U-turn under the Ajah Bridge. The victim was rushed to a hospital but was confirmed dead.

The killing of Raheem is one of the many incidents of police brutality and extrajudicial killings that have been recorded in Lagos and other parts of Nigeria time after time. A resident of Happy Land Estate in Ajah, Gafaru Buraimoh, was similarly shot dead by a cop from the Ajiwe Police State on December 6, 2022.

Raheem’s killing comes just over two years after police extrajudicial killings sparked a nationwide outrage that culminated in the #EndSARS protests of October 2020 when millions of youths demanded police reforms, compensation for families of victims, and punishment for trigger-happy policemen.

Already, many lawyers and voices of the #EndSARS protests have condemned the killing of Raheem and demanded justice.

