Boko Haram takes over Shiroro, Rafi local governments in Niger 

The Boko Haram terrorists have sacked the village heads of five communities in Rafi and Shiroto Local Government areas of Niger State, took over the administration of the area completely.

As gathered, the terrorists have hoisted their flags and move freely among residents of the communities without any hindrance from law enforcement agency.

It was learnt Boko Haram insurgents were fully in charge in Hanawanka, Madaka, in Rafi local government and Kurebe, Gussau, Farina Kuka in Shiroro council, forcing the rural dwellers that could not abide by their rules and regulations to migrate to safer communities.

Confirming the takeover on Monday, the Secretary to the State Government, Ahmed Matane, disclosed theae during an interview with newsmen in Minna, the state capital.

He explained that the terrorists move freely in the effected areas, wielding sophisticated and menacing weapons to scare anyone that could intend to scare and possibly attack them within the communities.

Matane said the state has already notified security agencies for proper urgent security measures, saying the government cannot afford to allow it’s residents undergo any untold hardship in the hands of terrorists across the state.

”We have spent over N 2 billion on the security agencies in the ongoing fight against banditry, kidnapping and other criminal activities in the last two years .

”We will continue to accord priority attention to the welfare of security personnel deployed to enable them wipeout all those involved in the illegal acts for peace, progress and political stability.

” We equally appealed to residents to volunteer reliable information on movement of bad characters to the nearest security outfits for security action.

” We have also reached out to traditional and religious leaders as well as stakeholders to mobilize residents to support the effort of the government in the ongoing fight against criminal elements”, he said.

Matane, also acknowledged and applauded the Niger state government efforts at tackling the menace, just as he assured residents that the Governor Sani Belli led administration would not rest on its oars to bring to a halt security challenges confronting the state.

