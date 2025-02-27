Boko Haram sets ablaze Adamawa school, churches

Boko Haram members launched a devastating assault on the Kwapre community in Hong Local Government Area, Adamawa State, setting ablaze churches and schools that left pupils dispersed.

The terrorists stormed the community with ruthless precision, setting structures ablaze and plundering residents’ belongings.

Kwapre’s Village Head, Joel Kulaha, recounted the harrowing experience to journalists, describing how children were dispersed from their burning schools in fear.

Apart from schools and churches, other numerous properties like shops were reduced to ashes by the Boko Haram members as they looted valuables before retreating without interference.

Fortunately, no casualties were recorded, as many residents had been alerted beforehand and managed to leave the community in time. “We ran for our lives, but everything we owned is gone,” Kulaha lamented.

The attack, which began around 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, February 25, continued into the early hours of Wednesday.

Sources familiar with the situation said soldiers stationed in nearby Garaha town eventually responded, engaging the insurgents in a gun battle that forced them to retreat.

However, the intervention came too late to prevent the extensive destruction.

Kwapre and its neighbouring villages have been repeatedly targeted by Boko Haram since the insurgency began, with this latest assault marking at least the tenth attack on the community.