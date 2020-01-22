Boko Haram releases video claiming execution of UNIMAID student

By NewsDesk,

Nigerian most dreadful terrorist group, Boko Haram, has released a video on how a University of Maiduguri, Ropvil Dalep, was executed barely two weeks ago.

Dalep, a native of Plateau was earlier kidnapped with two others including a 20 years-old Zoology student, Lilian Gyang, and one other whose name was yet to be revealed.

Although, video’s authenticity is yet to be confirmed by police or other law enforcement agents, the victim’s family were said to be shocked.

TheGuild gathered that one of hostage was released but those who are two Christians and native of Plateau were still in captivity.

Meanwhile, the video on Daciya’s execution was shared online by SITE Intelligence Group, an organization that tracks activities of terrorists globally, to prove that the university student has been murdered.

In the video, Boko Haram claimed responsibility for death of the student and assuring that other victims were still in its custody, saying the young man they executed was a Christian from Plateau State.

“We are saying to Christians, we have not forgotten what you have done to our parents and ancestors and we are telling all Christians around the world, we have not forgotten and will not stop. We must avenge the bloodshed that has been done like this on”

A member of the victim’s family, Satmak Da’ar , who spoke to The Guild on telephone, said that parents of the executed young man were still in shock and that they were still waiting to confirm status of the video.

However, residents in Plateau claimed Christians from the state have become targets of the terrorist group and that since October 2019 the group had kidnapped numerous numbers of people including Lawrence Dacighir and Godfrey Shikagham, both members, Church of Christ in Nations in Kombun, Mangu LGA were executed.

They said despite several efforts by government and civil society towards sustaining relative peace enjoyed in the state, thousands of Plateau Christian natives, mainly women and children, have since 2001 been killed, mostly in overnight attacks by gunmen suspected to be Fulani herdsmen.