Boko Haram raids town, set structures ablaze in Yobe

Pandemonium broke out on Saturday in Gujba Local Government Area, Yobe State, when Boko Haram terrorists raided the council and set structures ablaze after the attack.

As gathered, the insurgents had laid ambush to a military patrol vehicle on the highway before the attack, but after that plan was unsuccessful, they proceeded to vent their anger on residents of Gujba town and set structures ablaze after raiding their houses and stores.

This attack comes two days after suspected Boko haram insurgents attacked the Geidam community in the state where they burnt down shops and carted away drugs in the hospital.

An eyewitness, who disclosed that they had gotten a hint of their attack, said that before their arrival, the inhabitants had fled to the bush and watch as they raid their houses.

Confirming the attack, Police Public Relations Officer for the state command, Dungus Abdulkarim, said that they could not ascertain yet if there were any casualties during the attack.

It would be recalled that the Army Chief of Training and Operation, Major General Nuhu Angbazo, had 48 hours ago launched operation “Tura Takai Bango” at Bunigari to deal with the recent upsurge of the insurgents in the state.