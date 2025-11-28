Boko Haram kills vigilante in Yobe

A 35-year-old vigilante identified as Dauda Bamai has been confirmed dead by medical personnel after sustaining injuries during a Boko Haram attack on a vigilante camp in Yobe State.

The security volunteer was shot by insurgents who raided the camp located in Kanamma town, Yusufari Local Government Area, late in the evening.

As gathered, the armed fighters struck at about 6:39 p.m. and immediately opened fire on the vigilante members, forcing them to flee for safety.

A senior community defender lamented that the incident “shows the high risks our people face while trying to secure their homes.”

In the aftermath of the incident, security forces have intensified patrols across the area to prevent further attacks and track the movement of the assailants.

A military source, who requested anonymity, disclosed that “additional surveillance has been deployed to ensure those behind the attack do not escape.”

The Guild reports that the attack adds to a troubling trend of targeted strikes on local defence units, serving as a reminder that insurgent networks remain active despite ongoing counterterrorism operations.