Boko Haram kills two teenagers in Chibok

The lifeless bodies of two teenagers found in Kuburmbula, a village in Chibok Local Government, Borno State, were yesterday recovered after Boko haram attacked the community.

After the attack, residents identified the teenage boys as James and Tuksa aged 14 and 15 respectively met their end at their parents’ farm.

It was learned that the deceased went to assist their parents in spraying insecticides at the farm before the insurgents attacked and killed them.

As gathered, Boko Haram insurgents hibernating on the fringes of the Sambisa forest bordering Chibok have over the years perpetrated the ‘hit and run’ attack.

The residents claimed that Chibok local government had being target for flash attacks such as this in recent times by the insurgents.

Raid of food barns and stores are usually part of the attacks, a villager who preferred anonymous told newsmen after recovering the teenagers’ bodies.

Chibok became famous after an abduction of 270 final year schoolgirls from their dormitories in 2014 and six years later, villages in the local government have continued to struggle with pockets of attacks.