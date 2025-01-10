Boko Haram kills two policemen in Borno

No fewer than two policemen have been confirmed dead and others sustained varying degrees of injuries when Boko Haram members attacked Divisional Police Station in Gajiram,, Nganzai Local Government Area of Borno State.

The two policemen, who died from gunshots wounds sustained while protecting the station from being overrun by the gunmen, were identified as Inspector Bartholomew Kalawa and Corporal Mustapha Huzaifat.

It was learnt that the clash occurred around 12:10 a.m. yesterday

Borno Police Command spokesperson, Kenneth Daso, who confirmed the attack, disclosed that the gunmen stormed the station at about 12:10 a.m. yesterday

He explained that the suspected militants attempted to overrun the police division but were repelled by officers.

Following a prolonged exchange of gunfire, the attackers hurled hand grenades, one of which landed on a shelter tent behind the station, causing fatal injuries to two officers.

During an assessment visit to the site, led by the Borno State Commissioner of Police, Yusufu Lawal, two grenades were recovered by the Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team from Base 13 Maiduguri.

The bodies of the fallen officers were transported to the State General Hospital in Maiduguri.

The Commissioner commended the bravery of the officers who thwarted the attack and extended condolences to the families of the deceased.