Boko Haram kills three villagers during attacks in Adamawa

No ewer tan three persons have been confirmed dead and dozens of others sustaining varying degrees when suspected members of Boko Haram terrorists attacked Dabna community in Hong Local Government Area of Adamawa State.

Aside from killing and inflicting people with injuries during the attacks, the gunmen also set ablaze the villagers’ houses, shops as well as automobiles and carted away food items.

According to an eyewitness report from the community, the attackers came on two motorbikes in the wee hours of Monday, shooting sporadically.

It was learnt that the local vigilantes mobilised themselves during the attack and repelled the terrorists and shot one who was later taken away by his colleagues after they realized that he had sustained a gunshot wound.

Reacting to the attack on Monday, the Commissioner of Police Adamawa State Command, CP Afolabi Babatola, condemned the raid, describing it as unfortunate.

The CP, who confirmed the death toll through a statement released by the Command’s image maker, SP Sulaiman Nguroje, disclosed that the command has gone after the perpetrators of the ugly incident.

The police, however, warns that attacks on innocent citizens would not be tolerated under whatsoever guise because the command holds the lives of citizens sacrosanct, and as such unwarranted attitude would be strictly treated in accordance with extant laws.

Babatola reiterated that the command would continue to protect lives and property of citizens, adding that it is vital to work with other sister security agents in protecting the fundamental rights of the people.

The police chief appealed for calm, emphasizing that the command is doing everything legally possible to detect the perpetrators of the dastardly act.

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, has condemned in strong terms the unwarranted attacks and killings in Dabna village in Hong Local Government Area of Adamawa State by unknown gunmen.

SGF in a statement by his spokesperson, Willie Bassey, commended the swift intervention of law enforcement agencies in containing the attack from spreading to other communities.

He also condoled the government and people of Adamawa State, Dabna Community, and the families of those who lost their loved ones in the incident.

