Boko Haram kills seven mourners, injures others in Borno

An evening meant for mourning turned into a bloodbath after Boko Haram insurgents stormed Kopl village in Chibok Local Government Area of Borno State, killing seven mourners and injuring several others.

The attack came less than a week after several travelers were killed and many sustaining degrees of injuries after their vehicles hit improvised explosive devices planted by terrorists along the Gamboru Ngala–Kala Balge road.

As gathered, the armed men reportedly stormed the village around 6 p.m. and opened fire on residents gathered for a funeral, leaving the community in chaos.

Chibok local government chairman, Modu Mustaph, confirmed the attack while noting that the actual number of casualties may be higher than currently reported as villagers are still missing.

“Many of the victims who sustained injuries were immediately evacuated to Mubi General Hospital in Adamawa State for treatment. We fear the casualty figure could rise as local volunteers continue search and rescue efforts. A mass burial is being planned for today (Tuesday),” he revealed.

Earlier, the lawmaker representing Borno South Senatorial District, Ali Ndume, voiced deep concern over the renewed surge in terrorist violence, calling for swift federal action.

“The situation is pathetic and beyond human imagination. Even yesterday, I got a distress call that over ten vigilante members were killed in a community between Hawul and Garkida in Adamawa,” he said.

Speaking on the broader impact, Ndume added, “My people are suffering mass casualties without confrontation. In just the past month, over a hundred people have been killed in coordinated attacks across Sabon Gari, Izge, Kirawa, Pulka, Damboa, Chibok, Askira Uba, and many more communities.”

With fear gripping the region, families from Kopl and surrounding areas are now fleeing to displacement camps and safer settlements. The continued bloodshed is a grim reminder that Boko Haram’s presence remains a serious challenge in the North-East, despite government claims of military progress.