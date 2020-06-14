Boko Haram kills 60 soldiers, civilians in Borno

The attacks on Monguno and Nganzai communities came days after the armed fighters launched a severe attack on Gubio and killed about 81 residents.

According to residents and a civilian task force fighter, Boko Haram fighters, who were armed with heavy arms including rocket launchers, stormed the communities and unleashed terror on military officers and civilians that tried to restrict them.

Humanitarian workers and residents told newsmen that the fighters arrived Monguno, a hub for international non-governmental organisations, at roughly 11am yesterday to perpetrate the act.