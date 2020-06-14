Boko Haram kills 60 soldiers, civilians in Borno

At least 60 soldiers and civilians were killed, and hundreds others injured when Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP), an offshoot of Boko Haram, launched attacks simultaneously on Monguno and Nganzai communities in Borno state.
As gathered, the fighters then overran government forces, left with some casualties but killed at least 20 soldiers and roamed the area for three hours looting, to ascertain if the soldiers died, and to effect their supremacy.
An eyewitness narrated that the insurgents also burned down the United Nations’ humanitarian hub in the area and set fire to the local police station.
While leaving, the fighters handed letters written in Hausa language to residents and warned that they should desist from working with the military or international aid groups.
In Nganzai at about the same time on yesterday, residents and a Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF) fighter, told newsmen that the insurgents arrived the community on motorcycles and in pick-up trucks and killed more than 40 residents.
Boko Haram and its offshoot, ISWAP have killed thousands and displaced millions in northeastern Nigeria.
ISWAP claimed the two Saturday attacks as well as the Gubio attack.