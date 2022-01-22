Boko Haram kidnaps 15 girls after setting church ablaze in Borno

No fewer than 15 girls were reported to have been kidnapped by members of the terrorist group, Boko Haram, during an attack on a village near Chibok Local Government in Borno State.

The 15 girls kidnapped by the gunmen were picked from the houses around the church and they were said to be between the ages of 10 to 13.

Also, the terrorists, according to eyewitnesses, killed a vigilante member during the attack on Pemi village and destroyed property worth millions of naira.

Attacks carried out by the gunmen, residents claimed, occurred yesterday and none of the gunmen was killed, adding they operated several minutes without hindrance.

The attack on the community came barely two years after gunmen kidnapped a cleric, Bulus Yukura, alongside other members of the community.

These attacks have become common in Chibok and environs, with many unreported which security sources attribute to its proximity to the Sambisa forest.

Before now, Sambisa has been a known base for the outlawed Boko Haram militia that were loyal to the late Abubakar Shekau before his demise.

The residents narrated that attacks were during the dry season frequent as the terrain was more motorable for the insurgents to launch attacks.

“The mud during the rainy season impedes their movement which is why we were able to access our farms. But once the rain stops and everywhere becomes dry these attacks are common. We need help.”

It would be recalled that last November, the Commanding Officer of the 28 Task Force located in Chibok Brig General Dzarma Zirkushu was killed during an ambush on his way to provide re-enforcement to troops in distress in the next town. But could not arrive at his destination.

Pockets of attacks have continued ever since the murder, worsening in recent times in villages on the fringes of the dreaded forest as residents were often forced to flee, abandoning their communities.

