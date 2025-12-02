Boko Haram kill immigration officer in Borno

A Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS) officer has been killed, while several soldiers from the 195 Battalion sustained varying degrees of injury after Boko Haram terrorists attacked a joint security position near Muna, on the outskirts of Maiduguri, Borno State.

The officer said to be a member of the NIS Batch 13 contingent assigned under Operation Hadin Kai died from gun shot injury sustained after the terrorist attacked them in the area.

As gathered, the attack occurred around 2:00 a.m., when Boko Haram militants stormed the “Charly Company” post near Muna, opening fire on personnel stationed there.

Reinforcements from nearby units reportedly forced the insurgents to retreat into the surrounding bushland, however, the officer, identified by colleagues as Assistant Immigration Officer IA II Lucky, lost his life before help could arrive.

At the time of reporting, the Nigerian Army had yet to release an official statement on the attack, and efforts to reach NIS spokesperson Akinsola Akinlabi for comment were unsuccessful.

MORE DETAILS COMING…