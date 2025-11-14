Boko Haram kidnaps two Borno pastor’s daughters, five others

Boko Haram militants have once again plunged a Borno community into fear, abducting seven residents, including two daughters of a local pastor, a woman, and her baby, in a sudden and shocking nighttime raid.

Eyewitnesses described the operation as swift and calculated, leaving families terrified and desperate for answers especially after security has been beefed up in communities frequently attacked by Boko Haram members.

Furthermore, the attackers reportedly moved quietly through the settlement, seizing their victims without firing shots or causing property damage, a chilling tactic that allowed some residents to escape unharmed.

“They came in the dark and vanished just as quickly,” said one survivor, emphasising the unusual precision of the assault.

The violent incident unfolded on Wednesday at approximately 8 p.m. in Shikarkir, a village within Chibok Local Government Area, an area long scarred by insurgent violence.

Moreover, community members said the gunmen initially rounded up about 15 people, though eight managed to flee amid the chaos.

A local resident, John Yusuf, recalled the terrifying ordeal: “It was frightening. They took people quietly but didn’t harm anyone or damage homes. You could feel the tension, but it was dangerously calm.”

Furthermore, a Chibok community elder, who spoke on condition of anonymity, expressed deep frustration over the persistence of attacks.

“Our community is exhausted by weekly raids,” he said. “The kidnapping of these seven residents, particularly the pastor’s daughters and a mother with her infant, leaves us feeling helpless. Our leaders must act decisively to support security forces.”

He added that the government’s silence on recurring abductions was “deafening” and warned that Shikarkir cannot continue to endure such terror.

Meanwhile, residents are now appealing for a stronger military presence and organised community protection to prevent further attacks.

The Guild reports that abduction has intensified discussions about security gaps in rural Borno and renewed calls for urgent interventions to safeguard vulnerable communities.

For locals, the Shikarkir raid is another grim reminder that the fight against insurgency remains far from over especially in North East Nigeria.