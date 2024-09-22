Boko Haram destroys Borno electric transmission lines 3weeks after repair

In the early hours of Sunday, suspected Boko Haram terrorists once again destroyed the Damaturu-Maiduguri 330kV transmission line, only three weeks after it had been restored by the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN).

As gathered, the attackers used improvised explosive devices (IEDs) to blow up the facility around 2 a.m., plunging Maiduguri and surrounding areas back into darkness. This marks a repeated targeting of the critical infrastructure by insurgents.

One of the source, a security analyst, Zagazola Makama, had previously condemned the TCN for publicly announcing the restoration of power on social media, criticizing the move as “unprofessional” and “dangerously counterproductive.”

Makama had warned that such announcements could serve as a direct invitation for terrorist groups to strike again.

He reiterated that Boko Haram has a history of attacking vital infrastructure in the region. He called out TCN’s communication strategy, accusing the company of failing to learn from past mistakes and lacking the necessary crisis communication skills to handle such sensitive matters.

Despite his warnings, TCN did not remove the public announcement, a decision that Makama argued has now had serious consequences.