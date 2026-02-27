Boko Haram commander’s widow surrenders to Army

A widow of a Boko Haram leader identified as Kaltum Salah has surrendered to troops of Operation Hadin Kai in Borno marking another development in the ongoing counter-insurgency operations against the terrorist group in North-East.

Salah was said to have surrendered herself alongside her two-year-old daughter following the death of her husband who was killed during a clash with troops.

Kaltum gave in herself at a Forward Operating Base in Konduga Local Government Area at about 11:00am yesterday after she reportedly arrived from Sabsawa Village.

According to preliminary findings, her husband had served as the commander of the Mairam Buri enclave till his death which significantly weakened the group’s structure and morale.

Furthermore, the woman reportedly admitted that the disintegration of the cell influenced her decision to surrender.

Meanwhile, military investigators are said to be profiling her for further intelligence that could aid ongoing operations.

The operation held by the Hadin Kai, a military task force leading the counter-insurgency campaign, has in recent months intensified offensives targeting strongholds linked to Boko Haram.

The renewed push has resulted in the killing of several field commanders, arrests of suspected collaborators, and the recovery of arms and ammunition.