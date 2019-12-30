Boko Haram: Buratai absent as Buhari, Service chiefs meet behind closed doors

By News Desk

Worried by the killing of 12 Christians by insurgents, President Muhammadu Buhari and the nation’s Service Chiefs met at the Presidential Villa, Abuja behind closed doors.

The meeting came as world leaders and clerics have raised concerns over murder of the Christians and resurgence of terrorists after the President claimed that Boko Haram and other splinter groups have been defeated technically.

While the Chief of Army Staff, Tukur Buratai, is absent but represented by a senior officer, those present were Minister of Defence, Bashir Magashi, Chief of Defence Staff, Abayomi Olonisakin, Chief of Air Staff, Sadique Abubakar, Chief of Naval Staff, Ibok Ekwe Ibas and Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu.

Others present at the meeting were Director-General of the Department of State Services, Yusuf Bichi, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha and National Security Adviser, Babagana Monguno.