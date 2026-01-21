Five soldiers die in Borno bomb explosion

No fewer than five Nigerian soldiers returning from a clearance operation were killed, while an unspecified number were injured, following a bomb explosion in the Timbuktu Triangle area of Borno State.

Security sources confirmed that two senior officers, a major and a lieutenant, were among those affected in the attack, which also led to the destruction of armored and logistics vehicles.

The incident occurred on Tuesday when a suspected suicide bomber driving an explosives-laden vehicle rammed into a military convoy returning from a clearance operation in the Timbuktu Triangle area.

According to security sources, the troops were part of Operation HADIN KAI and Operation DESERT SANITY, during which they had dislodged insurgents from identified enclaves and recovered arms, ammunition, and other logistics.

It was further learned that the bodies of the fallen soldiers have been flown to Maiduguri, while injured officers are receiving medical treatment.

Although no group has officially claimed responsibility, the attack reflects tactics commonly used by Boko Haram and the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP), both of which remain active in the region.

Despite the loss, the Nigerian military has vowed to continue its counter-insurgency operations in the North-East, reaffirming its commitment to dismantling terrorist networks and restoring lasting peace in Borno and neighboring states.