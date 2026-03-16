Boko Haram attacks three military bases in Borno

A gang of suspected Boko Haram members have attacked three military bases in Borno State in another terrorist invasion in the area.

The insurgents were said to have engaged in hub battle with the military troops, in a joint response alongside police personnel and members of the Air Force forced the terrorists to retreat after fierce gunfire exchanges.

Army sources disclosed that the duel at military bases in Baga, Buratai and Ajilari, witnessed the gang attempting to overwhelm the installations but troops stationed at the bases successfully repelled the insurgents after engaging them in a brief but intense firefight.

A spokesperson for the Borno State Police Command, Nahum Daso, confirmed the incident and assured that security agencies were fully in control of the situation.

Residents in nearby communities held that gunshots and explosions echoed through the night while military helicopters hovered in the sky during the security response.

“We were very scared because the whole area was filled with gunshots and loud explosions,” a resident of Gomari, Bashir Yusuf, about the mishap on Monday

The attack at Ajilari occurred on the outskirts of Maiduguri, the Borno State capital, with sources indicating that the insurgents infiltrated the area around 12:30 a.m. before engaging the troops.