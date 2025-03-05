Boko Haram attacks Borno police station

Boko Haram members launched an assault on Malari Police Station in Borno State, leading to a fierce gun battle with Nigerian military forces under Operation Hadin Kai.

The Boko Haram insurgents attacked the police station to steal the police Armoured Personnel Carrier (APC), to aid their operations in the state.

However, upon the attack on the police station, troops swiftly mobilized, engaged the insurgents, and successfully repelled them, ensuring the safe withdrawal of the police Armoured Personnel Carrier (APC).

The attack occurred around 1 a.m. on Wednesday, prompting the Joint Task Force (JTF) Northeast headquarters to respond to the distress call.

While no security personnel were harmed, three APC tyres were damaged and there were indications that the gunmen sustained gunshot wound following bloodstains along the terrorists’ escape route.

Although the exact figures of the injured gunmen remain unknown, the military continues operations to track down the attackers and maintain control of the area.