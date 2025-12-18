Boko Haram abducts LG vice chairman in Borno

Boko Haram insurgents have kidnapped the newly elected Vice Chairman of Biu Local Government Area just days after his victory in recent polls, along the Kamuya–Buni Yadi road in Borno State, while he was travelling to Maiduguri.

The terrorists, who were said to be armed, also abducted two councillors representing Zarawuyaku and Miringa Wards of Biu Local Government Area, along with several other passengers at gunpoint.

It was gathered that one of the councillors abducted along the road, a stretch known as a blackspot due to frequent banditry, is the immediate past Vice Chairman of the same local government.

The roughly 120-kilometre stretch linking Biu through Buratai, Kamuya, Buni Yadi, and beyond has long been notorious for insurgent attacks, killings, and kidnappings.

According to a source, the yet-to-be-identified passengers were travelling in a Jamatul Nasrul Islam vehicle en route from Potiskum in Yobe State to Biu when they encountered the insurgents.

The source added that the attackers also intercepted other vehicles, including one belonging to Hisbah from Potiskum and the Jamatul Nasrul Islam (Yan Agaji) vehicle carrying the passengers.

“Yes, our newly elected Vice Chairman in last Saturday’s local government polls, Alhaji Saidu, and two councillors representing Zarawuyaku and Miringa Wards of Biu Local Government Area were abducted by suspected ISWAP terrorists between Kamuya village and Buni Yadi road,” the source disclosed on Thursday.

“They were abducted alongside some unidentified passengers travelling in a Jamatul Nasrul Islam vehicle from Potiskum town in Yobe State to Biu.”

As of the time of this report, neither the state police command nor the Biu Local Government Area has released a comment, and the attackers have yet to contact the victims’ families to demand any ransom.