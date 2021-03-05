BOI seeks financial institutions support on Nigerian economy boost

The Managing Director of the Bank of Industry (BOI), Olukayode Pitan, has called on Development Finance Institutions (DFIs) to support the bank to boost the growth of Nigeria’s economy.

The BOI boss said this during a meeting with Chief Executive Officers of the institutions recently.

He called on the association to play its role in creating a conducive atmosphere for operations of the DFIs towards achieving a sustainable real sector development.

Pitan, who is also the Chairman of the Association of Nigerian FDIs, lamented that the association has been quiet for the past seven years which is not good for the country’s financial institutions, called on members to be more involved in the activities of the association.

He said the existence of the Association of Nigeria Development Finance Institutions, ANDFI, is key to the growth of Nigerian economy.

He added that Nigeria is quite active in Association of African Development Finance Institutions as the BOI MD is the alternate director.