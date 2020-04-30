Body donates N100mn coronavirus relief to Rivers, Anambra, others

By Temitope Akintoye,

An engineering company, Oilserv Limited, has disclosed that it has donated coronavirus relief materials worth about N100 million to state governments of its host communities in a bid to aid efforts in managing rising incidence of the global viral pandemic in the regions and Nigeria as a whole.

It said that the move was made through the philanthropic organization, Emeka Okwuosa Foundation and that the relief items beneficiaries included the Presidential Covid-19 Task Force as well as host communities in Rivers State, Abia, State, Anambra State and Enugu State.

The Director, Emeka Okwuosa Foundation, Azuka Okwuosa, revealed that the body was set to make additional donations of over N70 million in medical supplies, which he said would be distributed to communities and governments in the region.

Okwuosa confirmed the donation through a statement released on Thursday, and stated that the medical relief supplies consisted of 6,000 disposable face masks, 1,500 FDA approved face masks, 80 cartons of hand gloves, 4,000 protective face shields, 1,200 disposable protective suits, 250 infrared thermometers, five temperature monitors as well as 2,500 Covid-19 rapid test kits.

He said that the materials had been ordered, and would be arriving within few days following which distribution would be carried out to intended recipients.

According to the foundation director, the company’s philanthropic drive was in recognition of government efforts in the fight against coronavirus and was aimed at providing support, as well as mitigating the negative economic effects of the viral pandemic on the people.

“We believe in the power of humanity to solve any challenge. The foundation’s contribution to families and communities in Anambra state aligns with our deeply rooted commitment to impacting lives positively and to support the state government in the fight against the Coronavirus at this difficult time”.

He expressed appreciation for the efforts of frontline health workers in containing spread of the viral infection and offered prayers for the recovery of coronavirus patients across the nation.