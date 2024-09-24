Bobrisky to face EFCC over N15M bribery allegation

Yhe Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) Ola Olukoyede has ordered immediate investigation of alleged bribery allegations imputed to some officers of the Commission by Idris Okuneye popularly called Bobrisky in a viral video circulating across the country.

To hasten the investigation, the EFCC’s boss has constituted a Team of Investigators to critically look into the allegations made by Bobrisky.

Okuneye, an ex-convict had alleged in the video powered by Martins Otse, popularly called VeryDarkMan that some unnamed officers of the EFCC collected N15 million from the crossdresser to drop money laundering charges against him.

The ongoing investigation was revealed on Tuesday through a statement made available to newsmen on the agency’s social media handle.

According to the statement “To this end, the Commission has invited both Bobrisky and VeryDarkMan to make themselves available at its Lagos Directorate to assist investigators unearth the alleged bribery.

“The EFCC wishes to assure the public that the allegations would be thoroughly investigated and the result of the findings made public accordingly. The Commission is committed to its core values of integrity, courage, professionalism and collaboration at all times”.