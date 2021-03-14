Bobrisky, Nkechi Blessing reunite after fighting over fans’ tattoo

The Nigerian popular crossdresser, Idris Okuneye, Also Known As Bobrisky, and Nollywood actress, Nkechi Blessing, have met and ended their differences on Nigerians that tattooed names and faces of celebrities on their body.

As gathered, the meeting between both celebrities was said to have been held at a night club and brokered by other top celebrities that appealed to Bobrisky and Blessing to end their feud and strengthen their ties.

In a less than one minute video released by the crossdresser through his official social media page on Sunday, both celebrities were seen dancing and laughing together to mark their reunion.

In the video monitored by The Guild, Blessing was heard to have said that anyone not pleased with their reunion could leave as they were ready to strengthen ties and forge ahead.

It would be recalled that the feud between them started last month when Blessing allegedly faulted Bobrisky’s stance on the tattoo issue and the comment did not go down well the crossdresser who cautioned the actress to desist from mention the name on her social media page.

Bobrisky wrote: “Nkechi or whatever your name is called, I like my space and peace a lot, that is why I don’t follow people here, but when you cross your lane you are definitely waking a dangerous python up. I know you and clout are 5 and 6 and we are both shameless, so let us roll the dice.

“Never in your life mention my name on your stupid page again. I repeat, if you no won make Sango and Ogun strike your whole generation, if you have any issues with me be brave and face me, let us roll the dice. Na me say make you dey do audio giveaway for your page? Or na me swear for you not to have money to appreciate your so-called fans for writing your name? If that person that wrote your name (on her body) knows how broke you are, she won’t even dare lol.

“Abeg, I am not part of the people you share your pu**y palliative to. So, it is easy to drag you like I pass my neighbor generator. I will be expecting your reply on this so I can now fire all your bad records. Guys go and get your popcorns and drink ready. It’s about to be lit!”

After this post, Nkechi Blessing also took to her Instagram story to say she was advised by her fans to reply Bobrisky but she was just waking up in America where she was and it was too early for her to engage him. She wrote: “Turned off mentions from idiots. So, if you like mention me from now till next year OYO. Enjoy your drama in peace and leave me out of it. See comments saying I should reply someone with a leaking ass**le, naa now. Life is already dealing with it.. abi Idris dey mad ni? It is still 6:23 am, I still dey sleep.”