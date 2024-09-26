24.2 C
Lagos
Thursday, September 26, 2024
spot_img
National

Bobrisky mulls suicide amid probe on N15M bribe allegations

0
6

Popular socialite and cross-dresser Idris Okuneye also known as Bobrisky has revealed having suicidal thoughts following the release of personal conversations with friends on his jail time via his social media.

Bobrisky said that the suicide though started manifesting after his personal conversation with close friends was leaked to the public and became a subject of national discussion.

Bobrisky Who opened up on his emotional pains on Thursday via social media stated that the ongoing saga has taken a huge toll on his mental health.

According to the statement he said:

“I have never in my life thought about suicide, but now it’s coming to my head. seeing what human beings are doing to their fellow human just in the name of you want to bring them down by force or because you don’t like them”

“I don’t need sympathy from anyone, people I might have needed sympathy from are my late parents but who will fight for you? friends? haters you won”

The crossdresser’s statement came days after the social media activist Martin Otse also known as Very Dark Man released an audio where Bobrisky was heard saying he bribed the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC) N15 million to drop his money laundering charges.

Previous article
Green worship concert targets N100M donation for Vulnerable Children
Next article
JUST IN: FG suspends two prison officers link to Bobrisky’s N15M bribe allegations

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Stay Connected

0FansLike
0FollowersFollow
0SubscribersSubscribe
- Advertisement -spot_img

Latest Articles

Load more

© Copyright - TheGuildNG.com - ...report on interest.