Bobrisky mulls suicide amid probe on N15M bribe allegations

Popular socialite and cross-dresser Idris Okuneye also known as Bobrisky has revealed having suicidal thoughts following the release of personal conversations with friends on his jail time via his social media.



Bobrisky said that the suicide though started manifesting after his personal conversation with close friends was leaked to the public and became a subject of national discussion.



Bobrisky Who opened up on his emotional pains on Thursday via social media stated that the ongoing saga has taken a huge toll on his mental health.



According to the statement he said:



“I have never in my life thought about suicide, but now it’s coming to my head. seeing what human beings are doing to their fellow human just in the name of you want to bring them down by force or because you don’t like them”



“I don’t need sympathy from anyone, people I might have needed sympathy from are my late parents but who will fight for you? friends? haters you won”



The crossdresser’s statement came days after the social media activist Martin Otse also known as Very Dark Man released an audio where Bobrisky was heard saying he bribed the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC) N15 million to drop his money laundering charges.