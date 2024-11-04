Bobrisky departs Nigeria after leaving EFCC custody

Popular crossdresser and social media influencer, Idris Okunleye, better known as Bobrisky, has finally left the country hours after leaving the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) custody.

Bobrisky left the country amid a probe into the bribery allegations the crossdresser made against the anti-graft agency after being apprehended for naira abuse in the country.

Bobrisky, who announced his foreign trip on Monday through his official social media handle, did not disclose his destination.

The crossdresser said: “See you soon, Nigeria. This girl bought a first-class ticket three times; that’s over N30 million. Raise the bar for this girl”.

Bobriskey left the country barely four days after he was stopped from travelling to London by Nigerian security operatives at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos.

It would be recalled that the crossdresser was later transferred from Lagos to Abuja for proper interrogation.

The Commission’s spokesman, Dele Oyewale, said Bobrisky was arrested because he refused to honour an invitation.

The EFCC official said the crossdresser was arrested in connection with the allegation of bribery against him.

“We arrested him last night and we took him to Abuja because our team investigators are in Abuja,” the EFCC spokesman said.

He continued: “He was trying to run away from mentioning those he said collected bribes from him. We sent him an invitation but he refused to honour our invitation and he was trying to leave the country.

“This was why we arrested him. We want him to come and mention the names of the officials involved in the bribery but he has not shown up.”

He was released on bail by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Saturday after he denied the bribery allegation.

A voice note shared by social critic Martins Otse, also known as VeryDarkMan, alleged that Bobrisky had paid EFCC officials N15 million to have money laundering charges against him dropped.

Reports indicated that Bobrisky secured his bail late on Friday night and was subsequently released.