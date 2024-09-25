Bobrisky denies bribing EFCC, prison warders N15million Naira

Ahead of the invitation, popular cross-dresser Okuneye Olarenwaju, also known as Bobrisky has denied bribing the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC) N15 million naira to drop the money laundering charges against him.



The cross-dresser also denied inducing EFCC officials to allow him to serve a jail term outside the correctional facility.



Bobrisky denial came after the social media activist Martins Otse popularly known as verydarkman on Tuesday released an audio in which the crossdresser was heard saying he bribed an EFCC officer to adjust his suit charge and warders to give him preferential treatment.



In response to the allegations, Bobrisky on Wednesday took to his social media handles to overturn the claims saying she served the full jail term and was never engaged in the act.



According to the cross-dresser’s statement:

“My attention has been drawn to a fake voice recording circulating on the internet that I paid the EFCC N15 million, and that I was never in prison, I did not pay any EFCC money! its a very big lie. I served my term in full and I came out”.



Meanwhile, the EFCC in a statement released by the head of media Dele Oyewale late Tuesday said it has ordered a probe into the allegation of its officer.



According to the agency statement:



“The executive chairman EFCC, Mr. Ola Olukoyede has ordered immediate investigation of alleged bribery allegations imputed to some officers of the Commission by Idris Okuneye (a.ka.Bobrisky) in a viral video circulating across the country”



“Okuneye, an ex-convict had alleged in the video powered by Martins Vincent Otse (a.k.a VeryDarkMan) that some unnamed officers of the EFCC collected the sum of N15,000,000 (Fifteen Million Naira) only from him to drop money laundering charges against him.”



“In a swift reaction, the EFCC’s boss has constituted a team of Investigators to critically look into the allegations.



“To this end, the Commission hereby invites both Okuneye and Otse to make themselves available at its Lagos Directorate to assist investigators unearth the alleged bribery”



“The EFCC wishes to assure the public that the allegations would be thoroughly investigated and the result of the findings made public accordingly,” it says.