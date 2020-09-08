Boat operator, three others under detention over accounting firm boss death

In a bid to unravel circumstances surrounding the death of a Deputy Senior Partner at a multi-national accounting firm, Pricewater Cooper (PwC), Tola Ogundipe, the Nigerian Police, Lagos Command was said to have arrested atleast four suspects over their involvement in the boat mishap that resulted in the accountant’s death.

Among those said to be in the custody of the law enforcement agency include the boat operator and three others that were said to be in the boat when the act occurred over the weekend.

Before Ogundip’s body was recovered by the Marine Police after being declared missing, the deceased was said to be boating around Ishai in Irewe axis of Ojo Local Government where his boat was later discovered by Marine Police Unit.

Although the circumstances leading to his death were not clear, while some claimed that the deceased was alone in the boat when it overturned, others argued that the multi-national accounting firm’s former boss was accompanied by some other persons on the trip.

To unravel the circumstances surrounding the accountant death, Police Public Relation Officer, Lagos Command, Muyiwa Adejobi, confirmed the suspects were under detention and were assisting the law enforcement agency in its quest to ascertain the cause of Ogundipe’s death.

Another police officer, who does not want his name mentioned, disclosed that detectives at the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), Yaba, were questioning the boat operator and three other persons arrested over the death.