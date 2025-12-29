Blackout across Nigeria after national grid collapsed

Millions of Nigerians have been left without electricity after the national power grid suffered another major collapse, disrupting supply across the country and halting normal activities in homes and businesses.

The blackout, which has affected nearly all power distribution networks, forced many businesses—particularly Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)—to shut down after being cut off from power supply.

Data from the Distribution Companies (DisCos) showed that only Ibadan and Abuja received power, recording 30 megawatts (MW) and 20 MW respectively.

Meanwhile, other operators, including Benin, Eko, Enugu, Ikeja, Jos, Kaduna, Kano, Port Harcourt, and Yola DisCos, were allocated zero megawatts following the grid collapse on Monday afternoon.

The Nigerian Independent System Operator (NISO) confirmed the development in a statement shared on X, noting that only those two regions had access to the combined 50 megawatts available.

NISO, responsible for overseeing power transmission to distribution companies nationwide, stated that restoration work was ongoing to gradually return supply to other parts of the country.

The operator emphasized that efforts had commenced to stabilize the grid and restore normal electricity distribution as quickly as possible.