Blackburn Rovers sack manager amid relegation scare

Championship club, Blackburn Rovers, have sacked Valerien Ismael from managerial duties amid its fight to escape relegation from the league.

Blackburn relieved Ismael of his duties with immediate effect expressing that the search for a new manager is on course, bringing an end to the Frenchman’s stint at the club after being at the side for 12 months.

The club bemoaned the club’s relegation position which was negatively aided following the side’s one win in last eight league games as well as winning once in the last 15 in all competitions.

In a statement released on Monday, the 22nd Championship club stated that Assistant Coach, Dean Whitehead will also leave the club after the 1-0 home loss to Hull City on Saturday.

”Blackburn Rovers would like to thank Valerien and Dean for their efforts during their time at the club and wish them both the very best for the future,” the statement reads in extract.

”The club will now begin the process of appointing a new head coach and will make no further comment until an appointment is confirmed,” it added.

50-year-old Ismael replaced John Eustace at Ewood Park in February 2025 and steered the side to seventh in the Championship, missing out of the play-off places. However, things went south for the side this season as the club is languishing in relegation places, the club noting that it is putting everything in check to make sure it remains in the second-tier league at the end of the campaign.